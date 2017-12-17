Kings' Malachi Richardson: Upgraded to probable Sunday
Richardson (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Raptors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Richardson is nursing a minor ankle injury but should be able to suit up for Sunday's tilt. The Kings will be without the services of De'Aaron Fox (quad) and Zach Randolph (rest), but Richardson is still unlikely to see enough run to become worthy of fantasy consideration. The 21-year-old has played only six minutes during the month of December and remains buried on the depth chart.
