Kings' Malachi Richardson: Wraps up preseason with 15-point effort
Richardson tallied 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes in Friday's 117-106 preseason loss to the Warriors.
A 2016 first-round pick, Richardson averaged 3.6 points and 1.0 rebounds across 9.0 minutes in 22 games during his rookie campaign and was then hampered by a hamstring injury in Summer League play. He hadn't moved the needle much during preseason prior to Friday either, despite having seen between 17 and 20 minutes in his first three exhibitions. While Friday's effort certainly was encouraging, Richardson appears destined for minimal minutes once again this season on a deep point guard depth chart, if he even manages to latch on to a roster spot.
