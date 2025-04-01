Monk totaled five points (2-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and seven assists in 29 minutes in Monday's 111-109 loss to the Pacers.

Monk struggled mightily from the field Monday, shooting just 14.2 percent on 14 shots. He made an impact on the glass and tallied seven assists, but his shooting woes and five turnovers were major factors in the Kings' narrow defeat. The 27-year-old has slid to the bench in the team's past three outings since returning from his three-game absence due to illness, averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 37.5 percent shooting.