Monk recorded 15 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 131-117 loss to the Clippers.

Monk continues to make a steady impact off the bench for the Kings, and despite his role, his scoring prowess is enough to make him relevant in fantasy, particularly for managers who are in dire need of a scoring punch. Monk has scored at least 15 points in three games in a row while netting in double digits in six of his last seven appearances.