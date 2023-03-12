Monk contributed 18 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 25 minutes during Saturday's 128-119 victory over Phoenix.

Monk was one of seven Kings players to finish with double figures in the scoring column Saturday, with his efforts off the bench helping Sacramento chip away at a Phoenix advantage throughout the second half. The reserve guard's playing time has been somewhat volatile of late, but he's still managed to clear the 10-point mark in three straight contests while chipping in 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game over that stretch.