Monk contributed 22 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one block across 34 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 victory over the Bulls.

Monk led all bench players in Saturday's contest in scoring, rebounds and assists while connecting on a pair of threes and concluding as one of two Kings players with 20 or more points in a winning effort. Monk has posted 20 or more points in two straight outings while notching at least five rebounds and five assists in five games.