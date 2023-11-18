Monk closed with 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 129-120 win over San Antonio.

Monk was held to a season-low three points during Wednesday's win over the Lakers, but he bounced back with an efficient showing from the floor Friday to score at least 20 points for the third time this year. He's been reliable in multiple areas recently, averaging 14.2 points, 7.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances.