Monk supplied 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists over 24 minutes during Monday's 133-100 victory over the Grizzlies.

Monk was one of six Kings to finish with double-digit scoring in the contest, but his most impressive work came in other areas. The reserve guard grabbed a season-high nine boards and tied his top mark of the campaign with eight assists to help Sacramento to a sizable victory. Monk had been struggling mightily entering the contest, averaging just 4.5 points, 3.8 dimes and 2.5 rebounds while shooting a miserable 20.7 percent from the field over his previous four contests.