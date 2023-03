Monk contributed 18 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's 128-119 victory over Phoenix.

Monk was one of seven players in double figures during Saturday's win, and the balanced group helped to chip away at a Phoenix advantage throughout the second half, resulting in a decisive win. Monk had now recorded three consecutive double-digit scoring totals.