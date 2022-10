Monk produced 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 loss to Golden State.

Monk boomed after a cold two games to begin the season. Although he benefitted from Davion Mitchell picking up three fouls in his first foul minutes of action, Monk's production was excellent. It could prove wise to bear with Monk as he adjusts to a new offense. His usage is a trend to monitor.