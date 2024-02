Monk produced 22 points (9-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 130-125 loss to the Suns.

Monk led all Kings bench players in scoring to go along with a half-dozen assists and a quartet of rebounds to spark Sacramento's second unit in a losing effort. Monk has surpassed the 20-point mark in 18 contests this season, including in six of his last seven games.