Monk registered 32 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 14-14 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 victory over the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Monk did a little bit of everything in the Game 1 win, providing significant offensive muscle throughout. Most notably, he was perfect from the charity stripe, converting 14 free-throw attempts. A leg injury hampered Monk's production toward the end of the season, but he had a run of five straight double-digit scoring performances during the final two weeks of in-season play. If Game 1 is any indication, Monk could be the second-best producer for the Kings moving forward.