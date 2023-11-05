Monk recorded 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 107-89 loss to Houston.

Monk was one of the few productive players for the Kings in a game where the offense struggled massively, and while he won't be able to replace De'Aaron Fox (ankle) when he's out, at the very least, he brought energy off the bench at a time where the starters looked outmatched. Monk's offensive ability is well-known around the league, and even though he's tipped to remain a bench option for the foreseeable future, his elite three-point shooting and solid offensive game make him valuable in most formats.