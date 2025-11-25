Monk amassed 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 117-112 overtime victory over Minnesota.

Monk filled the box score Monday, crossing the 20-point marker for the third time in 2025-26. The veteran guard hasn't started a game this season, but he's been productive enough to warrant some consideration as a low-end option in most fantasy leagues. Monk has averaged 13.1 points, 2.1 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals 24.0 minutes per tilt in 15 games this season.