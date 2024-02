Monk logged eight points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 21 minutes during Monday's 121-110 loss to the Heat. He had only one turnover as well.

Monk failed to hit a three for the third time in his past five games, continuing a slump in which he is connecting on just 13.0 percent of 4.6 threes over that span. Sacramento travels to Denver on Wednesday, and Monk delivered just six points on 2-for-11 shooting in his last contest at the Nuggets.