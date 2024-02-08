Monk closed Wednesday's 133-120 loss to the Pistons with 23 points (10-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks across 34 minutes.

Monk excelled on a night where Sacramento's starting backcourt lacked much-needed firepower, and his totals kept alive a significant upward trend over the past four games. Monk suffered through seven single-digit scoring totals over the past month, but his shot volume has shot up since the beginning of February. If he can keep this streak going, he'l improve his standing among the other excellent sixth men in the conference.