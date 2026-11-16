Monk finished with 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, 10 assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 125-103 loss to the Thunder.

Making his first start of the season, Monk also produced his first double-double of 2026-27, and his first since Feb. 24, 2025 against the Hornets. The 28-year-old guard has seen erratic usage so far -- he played just two minutes against the Magic last Tuesday -- but with Ben Simmons (Achilles) done for the season and Zach LaVine (illness) and De'Andre Hunter (hip) both sidelined Sunday, there was a bigger role available for Monk. He's best viewed right now as a DFS option when he has a path to significant minutes.