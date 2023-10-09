Monk compiled two points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes during Sunday's 112-99 preseason loss to the Raptors.

Monk saw his fair share of playing time to begin the preseason, and he finished second on the team in assists despite coming off the bench. The 25-year-old's production remained relatively steady during his first year with the Kings last season, as he averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game over 77 appearances.