Monk (ankle) didn't practice Monday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Monk sustained an ankle injury Friday against the Mavericks and was unavailable for Saturday's rematch. He was able to get some shots up Monday despite not practicing, but it's unclear whether he'll suit up Tuesday against the Suns. If the 25-year-old is held out Tuesday, he'll have a week and a half to rest during the All-Star break.