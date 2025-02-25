Monk amassed 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 130-88 victory over Charlotte.

Monk racked up his fourth double-double of the season in the win as the Kings ran the Hornets out of the building. With the Kings looking to make a push for the playoffs, Monk's value should be locked in as the starting point guard. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 17.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers.