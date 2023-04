Monk (left lower leg soreness) has been ruled out against the Warriors on Friday.

Monk was upgraded to available from questionable on Friday evening, so this downgrade comes as a surprise to fantasy managers. He will join Kevin Huerter (knee), De'Aaron Fox (ankle) and Domantas Sabonis (ankle) on the sidelines. With Monk out, we could see Davion Mitchell and Terence Davis get significant run against the Warriors.