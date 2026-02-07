Monk logged 18 points (6-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes off the bench during Friday's 114-111 loss to the Clippers.

The 18 points actually led the Kings on the night, while the six made three-pointers were Monk's best showing from beyond the arc since Jan. 12, when he lit up the Lakers with a 7-for-9 performance from downtown. Neither DeMar DeRozan nor Zach LaVine were shipped out at the trade deadline, so Monk will remain part of the second unit, but he's very comfortable in that role -- he's scored in double digits in eight of his last nine games, averaging 15.6 points, 3.2 threes, 3.1 assists and 2.0 boards in 24.0 minutes over that stretch while shooting 47.5 percent from long distance.