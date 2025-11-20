site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Kings' Malik Monk: Drawing first start of season
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Monk is starting Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Monk put up 16 points Sunday against the Spurs, which was evidently enough to earn him his first start of the 2025-26 campaign. Zach LaVine will come off the bench due to the lineup shift.
