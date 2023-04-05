Monk totaled 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 121-103 victory over New Orleans.

Monk returned from a one-game absence, leading the bench with 17 points in just 23 minutes. He added a pair of steals for good measure, making this fruitful evening for anyone who happened to squeeze him into their roster. While he does present as a viable 12-team option on most nights, his minutes do tend to fluctuate based on the productivity of others. The Kings are but assured the third seed, meaning they may opt to rest a couple of big names down the stretch. Should that be the case, Monk could land a more sizeable role, boosting his overall fantasy appeal.