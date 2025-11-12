Monk accumulated 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 122-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Monk has struggled to find any sort of rhythm thus far, scoring more than 15 points on just two occasions through his first nine games. Sacramento has won only three games, with head coach Doug Christie seemingly lost for answers. Monk's upside is just enough for him to be considered a hold in standard leagues. However, should things continue to go south, he could end up being expendable at some point in the near future.