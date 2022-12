Monk registered 24 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 124-123 victory over the Raptors.

Monk came off the bench once again Wednesday, but he played a season-high 33 minutes and knocked down a season-high five shots from three-point range. He's scored 20-plus points in four of his last nine appearances and has averaged 17.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game during that time.