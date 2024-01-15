Monk chipped in 28 points (9-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-10 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 143-142 overtime loss to the Bucks.

Keegan Murray left this game with a hip contusion and wasn't able to return, so Monk stepped up in a big way off the bench. This was his 12th game of the season with at least 20 points, and his second-highest scoring game of the campaign. He's been hot in January with averages of 18.4 points, 6.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers, and he's been generating buzz as a Sixth Man of the Year contender.