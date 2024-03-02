Monk produced 39 points (16-29 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes off the bench during Friday's 124-120 overtime victory over Minnesota.

After a fairly quiet first half, Monk poured in 35 of his points after halftime as he took over a Kings backcourt that was missing De'Aaron Fox (knee) for a second straight game. It was the best performance of the season for Monk, but he's been on an impressive roll since the beginning of February. Over the last 13 games, the 26-year-old guard has scored more than 20 points eight times, averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 assists, 3.6 boards and 2.0 threes in 28.1 minutes a contest while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor.