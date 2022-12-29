Monk notched 33 points (12-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 127-126 victory over Denver.

Monk was tremendous in the victory, popping for a season-high 33 points. After failing to score more than 16 points in five straight games, this was a welcome sight for anyone patient enough to sit tight. His role is relatively secure, despite him coming off the bench, making him a viable target in 12-team leagues, especially for anyone in need of points and triples.