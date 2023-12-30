Monk finished Friday's 117-110 win over the Hawks with 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 31 minutes.

With starting shooting guard Kevin Huerter exiting Friday's contest with a hand injury, Monk's 31 minutes was his most since Dec. 14 against the Thunder. His 18 points was his most since Dec. 16 and was the first time since Dec. 11 that he shot 50 percent or better from the field. Depending on the severity of Huerter's injury, Monk should see extended playing time -- either from the bench or in a starting role -- if Huerter is to miss extended time with his injury.