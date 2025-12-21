Monk (coach's decision) went unused in Saturday's 98-93 loss to Portland.

Monk has now been held out of the Sacramento rotation for two consecutive games, though head coach Doug Christie noted after the game that the arrangement is "not necessarily permanent," adding that the team's priority is giving minute to the group on the floor "plays extremely hard," per Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140. Monk had been averaging 24 minutes per game this season before his unexpected absences the past two contests. Nique Clifford, Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder have handled most of the reserve minutes at guard and on the wing with Monk going unused.