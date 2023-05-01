Monk provided 14 points (4-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 120-100 loss to the Warriors in Game 7 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Monk's playoff contributions were critical to the Kings's success, and the Kentucky product was one of the best sixth-men in the quarterfinals. Monk averaged 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the series against the Warriors. The 25-year-old has one more year on his contract with the Kings, and after beating out Davion Mitchell and Terence Davis for bench minutes, his place in the second unit should be on solid ground next season.