Monk closed Sunday's 124-119 win over the Bulls with 18 points (7-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 37 minutes.

Monk did a little bit of everything for Sacramento in the starting lineup Sunday, leading all players in assists and steals while ending as one of four players with 15 or more points and coming up one dime and one rebounds shy of a triple-double. Monk posted his sixth game of the season with at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists while securing at least 18 points in six straight outings.