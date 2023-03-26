Monk was ejected from Saturday's game against the Jazz, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
Monk was fouled when attempting a dunk, but there was no call, and he went straight to argue with the official, so the ejection was the only way to go. He ends his night with eight points, a rebound, an assist, a steal and a block across 10 minutes off the bench.
