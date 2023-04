Monk (leg) will be available to play Friday against the Warriors, according to John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco.

The Kings will be without De'Aaron Fox (ankle), Domantas Sabonis (ankle) and Kevin Huerter (knee), so Monk will likely have the keys to the offense Friday night. There's no telling what his minutes will look like though, as the Kings are not playing for much in this contest with homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs locked up.