Monk racked up 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Sunday's 112-104 loss to the Rockets.

Monk struggled with his outside shot and made just two of his eight three-point attempts, but he still posted a strong stat line while reaching the 20-point mark for the third time over his last five appearances. Monk is averaging 22.8 points per game since the beginning of March and has provided a massive boost to the Kings' second unit while being a solid fantasy alternative for managers who decided to stick with him when things weren't going so well.