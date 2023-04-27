Monk notched 21 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 123-116 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Monk didn't have the most efficient outing Wednesday, but he still ended as one of the Kings' top scorers in this heartbreaking loss. Monk has been a reliable scoring weapon for Sacramento, clearing the 15-point plateau off the bench in four of the five contests of the series so far. Game 6 will be played Friday at Chase Center.