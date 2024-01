Monk totaled 27 points (10-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes during Sunday's 123-92 victory over the Grizzlies.

Monk was brilliant on offense Sunday and rarely missed a shot from the field en route to his best scoring showing of the campaign. Monk has scored in double digits in six of his last eight appearances, averaging 14.0 points per game and shooting 36 percent from deep in that span.