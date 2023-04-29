Monk posted 28 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 118-99 win over the Warriors in Game 6 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Outside of a subpar four-point performance in Game 3, Monk has been outstanding in the series and has scored in double digits in each of the other five games, including posting back-to-back games with at least 20 points in the last two. Monk is averaging 19.8 points per contest while shooting 35.5 percent from deep in the series.