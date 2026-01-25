Monk (leg) went to the locker room late in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Pistons, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Monk checked out at the 1:03 mark in the second quarter and had a noticeable limp on his right leg while going to the locker room. He'll be evaluated by medical staff during halftime, and if he's unable to return, then Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder would be in line for more minutes off the bench. Monk posted 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one assist and three blocks over 12 minutes in the first half prior to his exit.