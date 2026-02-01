Monk (heel) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Monk will shed a questionable tag and suit up Sunday despite dealing with a right heel contusion. Over his past 10 appearances, the Kentucky product is averaging 15.9 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per contest while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 48.4 percent from beyond the arc. Though Monk has worked exclusively off the bench for the Kings this season, he still sees plenty of action.