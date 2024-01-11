Monk notched 20 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 123-98 victory over Charlotte.

Monk didn't have his best shooting performance and missed four of his five attempts from beyond the arc, but that might be the only blemish in his game in recent weeks. He has scored in double digits in six of his last eight appearances, reaching the 20-point mark four times and 18.3 points per game in that stretch. Monk is also shooting a strong 40.7 percent from three-point range this season, a figure that would rank as a career-best mark if he's able to maintain it throughout the entire campaign.