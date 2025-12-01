Monk racked up 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals across 34 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 115-107 loss to Memphis.

It's the fourth time this season, and the second time in the last four games, that Monk has produced at least 20 points. The 34 minutes also represented his biggest workload of the season, as the 27-year-old guard stepped up in the absence of Dennis Schroder (hip). Monk has struggled to provide consistent offense from the second unit this season, but he's scored in double digits in six of the last eight games, averaging 13.6 points, 2.5 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.5 combined steals and blocks in 24.9 minutes over that stretch.