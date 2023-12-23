Monk is questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves with right foot irritation, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Monk's been on the injury report for the last two games with foot irritation and has been deemed questionable once again Saturday. Considering the Kings are on the second night of a back-to-back, Monk could be at higher risk of sitting. However, he's played 20 and 25 minutes in the last two games. If Monk misses Saturday's game, Davion Mitchell and Chris Duarte would likely be in line for more action while Colby Jones could crack the rotation.