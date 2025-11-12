Monk is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks with left ankle soreness.

The Kings have submitted a lengthy injury report for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Zach LaVine (thigh) has already been ruled out, and Domantas Sabonis (ribs) is questionable. If Monk isn't able to give it a go, Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder may have to shoulder significant workloads. Devin Carter could be more involved as well.