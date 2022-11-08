Monk provided 24 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 116-113 loss to the Warriors.

Monk can get hot on any given game, and while his efforts were not enough to lift the Kings to a victory against the reigning champions, at least it'll go down as his best scoring output of the season. It's hard to trust Monk in standard formats due to his bench role, but he seems to be trending in the right direction and has now scored at least 15 points in each of his last three contests.