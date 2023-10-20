Monk finished with 23 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and a block across 29 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 116-113 preseason win over the Jazz.

Monk saved his best performance for the final game of the preseason, as he carried the Kings to victory with an impressive outing, leading the team in both points and assists. Kevin Huerter is slated to open the season as the Kings' starting shooting guard, but Monk should see steady minutes off the bench as an offensive option that can play multiple positions. For what is worth, he averaged 13.5 points per game while coming off the bench in his 77 appearances during the 2022-23 reegular season, and he figures to have a similar role this time around.