Monk amassed nine points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and one rebound over 22 minutes during Friday's 106-95 victory over the Cavaliers.
Monk let down fantasy managers who may have been expecting an expanded role for the guard with De'aaron Fox (foot) sidelined Friday. However, Sacramento opted to give Matthew Dellavadova the majority of backup point guard minutes. Monk has averaged 14.5 points and 4.0 assists in 22.5 minutes per game across 24 appearances.
