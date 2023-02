Monk provided 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 136-104 loss to New Orleans.

Monk led all Kings players in scoring, coming off the bench with a 15-point showing during Sunday's blowout loss. Monk has scored 15 or more points in three of his last five outings.