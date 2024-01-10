Watch Now:

Monk ended with 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 131-110 victory over the Pistons.

Monk recorded nine assists in a game for the third time in his last four appearances, and he was one assist away from registering his second double-double on the year. He's been a streaky shooter at times this season, but he's had a good start to the New Year. Over his last five games, Monk is averaging 16.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over 29.3 minutes per game.

More News