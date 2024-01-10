Monk ended with 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 131-110 victory over the Pistons.

Monk recorded nine assists in a game for the third time in his last four appearances, and he was one assist away from registering his second double-double on the year. He's been a streaky shooter at times this season, but he's had a good start to the New Year. Over his last five games, Monk is averaging 16.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over 29.3 minutes per game.